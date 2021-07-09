4 killed, 5 injured in shootings during violent Labor Day in Indy

Four people were killed in Indianapolis in just four hours on Labor Day. Throughout the day, a total of five other people were injured in shootings across the city.

The first shooting happened at 3 p.m. on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 6500 block of East 25th Street, near Windsor Village Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Less than an hour later, there was another shooting near downtown Indianapolis that left one person dead and two others injured.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Davidson streets around 3:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Another person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, and a third person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition.

Police are working to determine if the third person shot is related to the incident on Washington Street.

Thirty minutes later, a teenager was killed in a shooting on the east side of the city.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Washington and Randolph streets. The teen was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arriving.

The fourth fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the far southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 800 block of South Pasadena Street in the East Indy Mobile Estates neighborhood where they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

Three more people were injured in separate shootings throughout the day on Labor Day.

The first was just after 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Fetterbush Lane. IMPD said when officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was awake and breathing but didn't give any further information on their condition.

At the end of the day, two more people were shot.

One person walked into Community North Hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. They were reportedly awake and breathing, but police didn't give any more details on their condition.