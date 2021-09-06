1 killed in southeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting is the fourth investigated by IMPD officers since late Monday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a shooting at a mobile home park on the far southeast side of Indianapolis.

Metro police officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of S. Pasadena Street in the East Indy Mobile Estates neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Monday. Officers found a victim injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been pronounced deceased.

