INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Musket Street, which is near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police were called to the area just before 8 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene.