Person killed in shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 900 block of West 34th Street, just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street, at approximately 4:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a victim who appeared to be shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

That person's identity has not been shared by authorities.

As of early Friday morning, police had not shared any information on the circumstances that led to the shooting.