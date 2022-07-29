Attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard addresses consumer complaints in AG investigation

Kathleen DeLaney released details Thursday of a consumer complaint investigation from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim is questioning the attorney general's investigation into her.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, released details Thursday of a consumer complaint investigation from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office.

DeLaney said there are six complaints, but none of them are from a person who had any contact with Bernard or her services. The complaints allegedly came from residents of five different states, but only one came from Indiana. DeLaney also said the complaints are filled with inaccurate information and no firsthand knowledge of the doctor, including one that lists Bernard's phone number as "555-555-5555."

13News reached out to the attorney general's office, which did not confirm the complaints, but a spokesperson told us they don't discuss the details of investigations.

Meanwhile, Bernard filed a claim against Rokita nine days ago, paving the way for a defamation suit. The state has about 80 days left to investigate and settle the claim to avoid a lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Bernard gave an interview to CBS News and wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, which she said gave her a chance to tell her side of the story.