IMPD officers were called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court at an apartment complex near S Sherman Drive for reports of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the southeast side Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.