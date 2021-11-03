Multi-county police pursuit ends in standoff, officer-involved shooting

Indiana State Police say a suspect was shot and killed Wednesday after fleeing from and firing on officers.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit took officers through multiple counties and ended in an officer-involved shooting.

In a press release, ISP said a preliminary investigation reveals the incident began around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when Brown County police alerted other departments about a despondent and possibly-armed person. The alert included a description of the man's truck and word that he might have intended to harm acquaintances.

The report says a Columbus Police officer spotted the truck a short time later. When he tried to stop it, the driver refused to stop and fled from the officer, leading police from several departments on a pursuit, according to the report.

ISP said the man drove "erratically and at high speeds and had successfully avoided tire deflation devices placed in an attempt to stop his truck."

The driver struck a tire-deflating device south of Columbus on County Road 300 West and State Road 58. ISP said the man, identified as Martin Louis Douglas Jr., then "allegedly stopped in the roadway and fired approximately fifteen rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at pursuing officers. Officers then returned fire."

ISP said Douglas, 30, from Nineveh, then drove into a cornfield near 300 West and Deaver Road, stopping his truck well off the roadway. Police surrounded the truck and waited for additional officers, including SWAT. Efforts were made to negotiate with the man.

About five hours into the standoff, around 530 p.m., "Douglas exited his vehicle and picked up a second AR-15 style rifle from a box in the rear of his truck. ISP SWAT team members then fired and struck Martin Douglas," the report said.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.