Driver damages 6 police cars in chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a man who damaged six police cars Sunday night during a lengthy police chase.

Earlier in the evening, police tried to stop the man, who was wanted on a drunk driving warrant, but he fled from police.

K-9 officers were able to track the man to a house on the far west side of Indianapolis, but police did not have a warrant to go inside, so they waited for him to leave again.

An officer later tried to apprehend the man as he was leaving the house, but police said he backed his van into one of the officer's cars and sped off.

According to police, the man led officers on a lengthy chase from the west side into downtown in which he quickly stopped his van five separate times, which resulted in damage to the police cars in pursuit.

Police set up tire deflation devices near Monument Circle and the driver eventually stopped the disabled van and tried to run away. But police K-9 officers were able to stop him.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, was arrested for resisting arrest and criminal recklessness.

Police do not believe the van was stolen.