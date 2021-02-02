Police chase ends in crash on Indy's east side

Police say two people are in custody after an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a crash on Indy’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were chasing a robbery suspect when the suspect hit another car at Washington Street and Arlington Avenue.

Medics transported a man to Methodist hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medics transported the suspect to Eskenazi hospital for treatment.

Police say a second robbery suspect in the car was not injured.