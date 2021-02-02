x
Crime

Police chase ends in crash on Indy's east side

Police say two people are in custody after an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a crash on Indy’s east side Tuesday afternoon. 

Police say they were chasing a robbery suspect when the suspect hit another car at Washington Street and Arlington Avenue.  

Medics transported a man to Methodist hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Medics transported the suspect to Eskenazi hospital for treatment. 

Police say a second robbery suspect in the car was not injured.  

Police say the robbery suspects are believed to be involved in other robberies.