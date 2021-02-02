Police chase ends in crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a crash on Indy’s east side Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were chasing a robbery suspect when the suspect hit another car at Washington Street and Arlington Avenue.
Medics transported a man to Methodist hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Medics transported the suspect to Eskenazi hospital for treatment.
Police say a second robbery suspect in the car was not injured.
Police say the robbery suspects are believed to be involved in other robberies.