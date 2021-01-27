Columbus man crashes stolen car during police chase

A woman told officers she went outside to start her 1999 Honda Accord to warm it up before taking her daughter to school but said the car was gone moments later.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man Monday morning after he stole a car and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 9th Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a report of a stolen car.

A woman told officers she went outside to start her 1999 Honda Accord to warm it up before taking her daughter to school. However, she said the car was gone moments later when she looked outside.

Officers saw the stolen car a few minutes later near 16th Street and Orinoco Avenue and tried to stop the car, but the driver reportedly refused to pull over.

Damarcis C. Scrogham, 25, of Columbus, led officers on a high-speed chase but lost control and struck an unoccupied parked car near 22nd Street and Union Street.

According to police, Scrogham ran from the scene but was found in someone's backyard and placed under arrest.

Scrogham is facing the following charges: