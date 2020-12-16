State police investigating Greenfield suspect's death during chase

Police say a man suspected in a stolen vehicle investigation hit his head on concrete when an officer deployed a stun gun during a foot pursuit.

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are conducting a death investigation in Greenfield after a suspect died after being injured during an apprehension.

The investigation was requested by Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche following the incident outside a business just before noon Tuesday, Dec. 15.

State police say their preliminary investigation revealed three Greenfield Police officer located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business at 2055 Barrett Drive in Greenfield. That is the address of the Home Depot store in the city.

As the officers investigated, they learned the suspect was inside the business. That suspect ran outside into the parking lot during a chase, at which time one of the officers deployed a stun gun to immobilize the suspect.

The man fell to the ground and struck his head on the concrete, police said. Officers took him into custody and immediately rendered first aid until medics could arrive on the scene.

The suspect, identified only as an adult male, later died at the hospital.