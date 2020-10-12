Greenfield officer recognized for rescuing woman from burning car

Officer Blake Crull was given the Life Saving Award and the Award for Valor at a city council meeting Wednesday.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield officer was recognized Wednesday night for his actions that saved a woman’s life earlier this year.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, Patrolman Crull discovered a car flipped on its top and on fire in the 4200 block of East US 40.

Crull ran to the vehicle and found 36-year-old Heather Fischer trapped inside and seriously injured.

Crull quickly searched for a way to get Fischer out of the burning car and was able to pull her to safety through a side window. Moments later, parts of the engine compartment began exploding.

“Officer Crull demonstrated an act of professionalism, courage and bravery,” said Police Chief Jeff Rasche.

Fischer was also in attendance.

“He is amazing," she said. "He is incredible. How often does this happen in life? You get to meet someone that actually saved your life.”

Crull is a 5-year veteran of the department.