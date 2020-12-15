Greenfield woman killed by wrong-way driver in I-65 crash

Police say 22-year-old Nicole Watson was driving north on the interstate when she was hit head-on by a southbound vehicle.

LEBANON, Ind. — A Greenfield woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 Monday evening.

According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling south in the northbound lanes near the 138 mile marker just before 7 p.m. Police were then informed of a head-on crash involving two vehicles at the 136.2 mile marker.

Investigators say 83-year-old Bill Rainwater of Indianapolis was driving the wrong way in a GMC Terrain when he struck a Saturn Ion driven by 22-year-old Nicole Watson of Greenfield.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the interstate at the 133 mile marker as police investigated the crash. That investigation is ongoing.