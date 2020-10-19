Fishers man arrested for DUI in deadly weekend crash

Fishers police said the fatal crash happened on 116th Street near Belle Plaine Blvd. early Saturday morning.

FISHERS, Indiana — Fishers Police arrested a man following a crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 17 that killed a Carmel woman.

Dario Chagollan, 26, of Fishers was arrested on the preliminary charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, a Level 4 Felony, for his role in the crash.

According to an accident statement from Fishers Police, the woman was driving eastbound on 116th Street just west of Hoosier Road around 1:30 a.m. when a blue Mercedes passenger car crashed into her Toyota from behind.

The Toyota was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. The woman, who has not been positively identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, died at the scene.