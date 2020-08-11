Illinois rider dies in motorcycle crash near Covington

The crash occurred near the Wabash River Saturday afternoon.

COVINGTON, Ind. — State Police are investigating a crash Saturday afternoon that killed an Illinois man riding a motorcycle near Covington.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle fatal crash on US 136, just west of the Wabash River bridge around 2 p.m.

James McVey, 28, of Bolingbrook, Illinois was riding westbound on US 136 when his Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 28-year-old Johnson County man was heading east and collided with the bike.

McVey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County coroner.

The driver of the truck, whose name has not been shared by police, was flown to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the truck were also injured. One went to Danville, Illinois for non-life-threatening injuries. The other passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.