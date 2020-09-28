x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Indianapolis woman killed in crash during motorcycle training course

Police are investigating Sunday's crash the Columbus Municipal Airport
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ambulance

Columbus police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed an Indianapolis woman participating in a training course Sunday.  

Police say Carol McMurray, 66, of Indianapolis lost control of a of 2020 Can Am Ryker and went off of the course and struck a metal storage container at the Columbus Municipal Airport.  

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., according to information shared Monday by CPD. 

Officers were advised that a motorcycle training course for new riders was being conducted when McMurray crashed. She was take to Columbus Regional Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. 

Related Articles