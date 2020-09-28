Indianapolis woman killed in crash during motorcycle training course

Columbus police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed an Indianapolis woman participating in a training course Sunday.
Police say Carol McMurray, 66, of Indianapolis lost control of a of 2020 Can Am Ryker and went off of the course and struck a metal storage container at the Columbus Municipal Airport.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., according to information shared Monday by CPD.
Officers were advised that a motorcycle training course for new riders was being conducted when McMurray crashed. She was take to Columbus Regional Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.