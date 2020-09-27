Tipton man dies in Muncie crash

Police say an inattentive driver failed to heed a traffic light and rear-ended the dead man's car.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Tipton man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Muncie Bypass Saturday afternoon.

State Police investigators have determined that Matthew Adams, 28, was killed when his 1972 Triumph sports car was struck from behind as he was stopped at the McGalliard Road intersection at approximately 4 p.m.

Adams died at the scene.

Two others were taken to I.U. Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie with injuries.

Adams was northbound on the bypass when he stopped at the red light behind a gray Hyundai car driven by Karmen Harvey, 35, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Police say a Chevrolet pickup driven by Melvin Weaver, 28, of Indianapolis came up behind Adams and was unable to avoid hitting the Triumph, pushing it forward into the Hyundai.

Adams' wife Anna Adams, 27, was taken to the hospital, as was Harvey. Police described their injuries as not life-threatening.

Weaver as not injured, and could face charges in the crash, according to police.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as contributing factors in the accident.