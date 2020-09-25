Seymour woman dies in US 31 crash

Investigators believe she pulled onto the highway and was struck, causing her car to roll several times.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour woman was killed Thursday afternoon in two-car crash on U.S. 31 in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Brianne N. Fluhr, 36, of Seymour was killed when her westbound Chevy Cobalt pulled onto U.S. 31 from County Road 560 North, was struck by another northbound car, and rolled several times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jackson County coroner.

The driver of the other car, Loren A. Smith, 26, of Seymour initially was treated by EMS at the scene and refused any further medical attention. Later Thursday, Smith was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for a back injury and released Friday morning.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m., is still under investigation.