Motorcycle crash on Indy's southeast side leaves 1 dead

The crash happened at Raymond Street and Oxford Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

A person on a motorcycle was driving eastbound on Raymond Street as a driver in a Chrysler was heading northbound on Oxford Street and turning left onto Raymond Street. The motorcycle hit the Chrysler as it was turning. The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

Police said Raymond Street would be closed at Oxford Street for several hours as officers investigated at the scene.

IMPD said the driver of the Chrysler was cooperating with the investigation and was taken to do a blood draw, which is a routine procedure.