Police discover wounded person in car after pursuit ends on Spring Mill Road

The chase began just after midnight Wednesday when a car refused to stop for Lawrence officers.

LAWRENCE, Ind — Metro police are investigating after officers discovered a gunshot victim in a car at the end of a pursuit.

A Lawrence Police spokesperson told 13News officers tried to stop a car near 42nd Street & Franklin Road just after midnight Wednesday. The driver of the car did not stop for police and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended a short time later at 96th Street and Spring Mill Road.

When officers made contact with the occupants of the car, a person in the car told officers he had been shot in an incident he claimed happened earlier at 38th Street and Post Road. That person is receiving treatment for a wound to the leg and was in "stable" condition, according to IMPD.

No shots were fired – not by the officers or anyone in the pursued vehicle - during the pursuit.