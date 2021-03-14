IMPD looking for 7-year-old boy who went missing after responding to homicide

Marco went missing after police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court on the southeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating 7-year-old Marco Antonio Jimenes Castro.

Marco is described as 3.5 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marco was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts and sandals.

He was last seen in a gray 4-door vehicle.

Marco went missing after police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court on the southeast side. He may be in the company of an adult male.

Police believe Marco may be in danger and need to check his welfare.