Police said the victim was in stable condition at Riley Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a child was shot overnight inside a house on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The child, who was not identified by police except to confirm that they were a juvenile, was reported to be in stable condition early Saturday morning at Riley Hospital.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 5800 block of Granner Drive, IMPD got a call for a person shot on Granner Drive, which is near Mooresville and Southport roads in Decatur Township.



The 911 caller said a person in front of the home was shooting and bullets were coming through the home.

The victim was in the upstairs bedroom at the time of the shooting.



Investigators have not shared any further information about the shooting.