Special prosecutor appointed in deadly Speedway officer-involved shooting

Police claim DeAire Gray ran from them and then displayed a weapon leading officers to shoot him.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — A special prosecutor will look into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Speedway on Feb. 12. The Marion County Prosecutor's Officer confirms to 13News that attorney Chris Gaal, a former Monroe County prosecutor, will act as the special prosecutor.

The incident Feb. 12 happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West 25th street not far from Interstate 465.

Speedway Police Lt. Angel Rodriguez told 13News, officers were conducting an investigation when they encountered a man who ran from them. Police ran after the man, later identified as DeAire Gray, 28, and said he showed a weapon.

That's when an officer fired, hitting Gray. At the time, Speedway police described Gray's injuries as non-life-threatening. Gray ended up dying at the hospital nine days later.