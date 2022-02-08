Murder charge filed in deadly shooting at east Indianapolis motel room

Shane Patton, 29, is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.

A man is facing a murder charge for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting at an east Indianapolis motel in January.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in a room at the Motor 8 Inn at East 38th Street and North Shadeland Avenue around 2 p.m. on Jan. 26.

A man who had been shot was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as 31-year-old Troy David Elleman.

IMPD homicide detectives responded and began an investigation. Preliminary information led them to believe there was a short disturbance just before shots were fired inside the motel room.

Other officers patrolling the area saw a man walking near East 38th Street and North Elizabeth Street that fit a description of the suspect. Officers detained the man for questioning.

According to court documents, surveillance video from the motel captured Patton running from the motel room where the shooting took place. It also shows the suspect wearing the same clothing as Patton when he was stopped by an officer a short distance from the motel.

According to police, Elleman's girlfriend told them the couple had been staying at the motel for about two weeks. They had met Patton and smoked with him. On the day of the shooting, she told police Patton came into the room unannounced. Elleman and Patton got into an argument and Elleman said "let's take this outside." That's when Elleman's girlfriend said Patton pulled a gun, hit Elleman in the head with it and then fired a shot into Elleman's chest.

Police said Patton denied being involved in the shooting during questioning. He was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for robbery, IMPD said.