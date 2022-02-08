Man found shot to death along Cardinal Greenway in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the Cardinal Greenway in Muncie. Police said the investigation began as a missing person report on Monday.
Erik Sparks, 28, was reported missing by a roommate from a home on the southwest side of Muncie. Police said their investigation led them to a location off the Cardinal Greenway, near McGalliard Road, where they found Sparks dead.
Police said Sparks had been shot several times.
Police arrested Jason De'Andre Harris on the following initial charges:
- Murder
- Criminal confinement while armed
- Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
- Intimidation
- Pointing a firearm
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.
Police said there is no active threat to the community.
The case will now be reviewed by the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office for possible formal charges.
What other people are reading:
- Jason Brown trial: Officers testify about witnessing shooting and how Brown was acting
- 'God had us in the right place at the right time': Greenwood man alerts neighbor of home on fire
- Indianapolis nonprofit works to ensure outside dogs receive necessary care
- The Toy Pit takes you back to your childhood with array of memorabilia
- No, the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19 aren’t circulating in the US
- White House: File your taxes to get full child tax credit
- Indianapolis milk bank issues urgent call for donations
- IMPD car stolen as officer investigated downtown crash