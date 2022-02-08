Man found shot to death along Cardinal Greenway in Muncie

Police said they found the 28-year-old victim shot several times along the trail.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the Cardinal Greenway in Muncie. Police said the investigation began as a missing person report on Monday.

Erik Sparks, 28, was reported missing by a roommate from a home on the southwest side of Muncie. Police said their investigation led them to a location off the Cardinal Greenway, near McGalliard Road, where they found Sparks dead.

Police said Sparks had been shot several times.

Police arrested Jason De'Andre Harris on the following initial charges:

Murder

Criminal confinement while armed

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Intimidation

Pointing a firearm

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

The case will now be reviewed by the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office for possible formal charges.