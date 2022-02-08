x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found shot to death along Cardinal Greenway in Muncie

Police said they found the 28-year-old victim shot several times along the trail.
Credit: WTHR

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the Cardinal Greenway in Muncie. Police said the investigation began as a missing person report on Monday. 

Erik Sparks, 28, was reported missing by a roommate from a home on the southwest side of Muncie. Police said their investigation led them to a location off the Cardinal Greenway, near McGalliard Road, where they found Sparks dead.  

Police said Sparks had been shot several times. 

Police arrested Jason De'Andre Harris on the following initial charges:

  • Murder
  • Criminal confinement while armed
  • Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Intimidation
  • Pointing a firearm

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Muncie Police at 765-747-4867. 

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

The case will now be reviewed by the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office for possible formal charges.

Related Articles

MORE: Man killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

What other people are reading:

In Other News

Police chase stolen squad car