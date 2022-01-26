x
1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened near 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side. 

Police said the shooting happened near the Motor 8 Inn at 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue. 

Medics transported the man to Eskenazi hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police have not released any suspect information in the shooting.

