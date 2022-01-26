1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.
Police said the shooting happened near the Motor 8 Inn at 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Medics transported the man to Eskenazi hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released any suspect information in the shooting.
