1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened near 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police said the shooting happened near the Motor 8 Inn at 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Medics transported the man to Eskenazi hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information in the shooting.