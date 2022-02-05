1 killed in near east side house fire

The two-story home on North Temple Avenue had heavy smoke and fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters say one person is dead after a house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 just after 8:30 p.m. when they saw a home on fire in the 600 block of North Temple Avenue, near Michigan and East St. Clair streets.

IFD said 17 units worked together to aggressively attack the fire.

During their primary search, firefighters found a person inside the home who they say had died.

The fire was quickly contained to the front of the home and by 9 p.m. it was under control.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and IFD said police are conducting a death investigation.