Man sentenced for 2018 murder of Indianapolis pizza delivery driver

Prosecutors said Lavon Drake was lured into a vacant home on the east side of Indianapolis the day he was killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Epeards was sentenced Friday to 55 years for the 2018 killing of pizza delivery driver Lavon Drake.

“Today’s resolution marks the end of a long and difficult process for the Drake family, who have exemplified fortitude and grace for more than three years as we worked to obtain justice on behalf of Lavon,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Prosecutors said the three of them lured Drake into a vacant home on the east side of Indianapolis the day he was killed. He was training to be a manager at his job and had come in to help deliver pizzas on his day off.

IMPD officers responded when Drake's manager notified police he had not returned from the delivery. An autopsy found Drake had been shot multiple times.

Two other people, Jasean Dale and Juwann Terry, have already been convicted and sentenced for their roles in the crime.

Terry pleaded guilty to murder and robbery in 2019. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. In July, a judge also sentenced Dale to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the crimes.

"Lavon Drake was a good young man who led by example. He worked hard and was senselessly murdered while simply doing his job," Mears said after Dale's sentencing. "My thoughts are with the Drake family as they continue to show dignity and grace while we work to bring them justice."