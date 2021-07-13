Indianapolis man sentenced to 60 years in 2018 killing of pizza delivery driver

In August of 2018, Lavon Drake was shot and killed while making a delivery on what would have been his day off.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 60 years in the 2018 killing of a pizza delivery driver during a robbery.

Jasean Dale was found guilty last month of murder, felony murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

“Lavon Drake was a good young man who led by example. He worked hard and was senselessly murdered while simply doing his job,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “My thoughts are with the Drake family as they continue to show dignity and grace while we work to bring them justice.”

In August of 2018, Lavon Drake reported to work on what would have been his day off to help with pizza deliveries. One of his deliveries was to the 14400 block of Kristen Circle. As he approached the home, robbers forced him inside where he was shot and killed.

IMPD officers responded when Drake's manager notified police he had not returned from the delivery. An autopsy found Drake had been shot multiple times.

Police were able to get an image from the getaway car that showed Dale in the backseat with an AR-style rifle and a pizza box. Also in the car were Jason Epeards and Juwann Terry.