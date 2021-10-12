Bargersville man facing multiple charges after 24-hour chase ends with officers shooting him

Efrain Ramirez is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the officer-involved shooting in Bargersville.

Efrain Ramirez is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien after a 24-hour ordeal where he allegedly resisted arrest, led police on a chase and pointed a gun at officers.

It began around 9 p.m. Dec. 9, when an officer from the Bargersville Police Department stopped a truck near State Road 135 and Whiteland Road for failing to signal a turn, according to court documents.

While the officer was talking to Ramirez, he allegedly got back into the truck and drove away. Officers chased Ramirez to the 100 block of Old Plank Road, where he drove through a yard and came to a stop before running away.

The officers chased the man, who was allegedly carrying a handgun, which he pointed at police, but no shots were fired during chase.

Officers lost the suspect and continued searching through the overnight hours.

Just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 10, the Bargersville Police Department, Johnson County deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper again searched for Ramirez.

They received information from a citizen that the suspect was on foot near the police department. Responding officers spotted Ramirez, but her ran away.

Then, shortly after 8:30 a.m., a person notified police of a person matching the suspect's description in a residential area on Wagon Road.

When officers arrived, Ramirez ran away again before being located near a home in the 100 block of Old Trail Drive in Bargersville. That's when Ramirez allegedly pointed a handgun at officers and the ISP Trooper and one Johnson County Sheriff's deputy fired shots at Ramirez, striking him.

Ramirez dropped the gun and fell to the ground after being shot, but then continued to resist, according to court documents. A Bargersville Police officer then used a stun gun on Ramirez.

Ramirez, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A search of the truck Ramirez had been in turned up a rifle and multiple bottles of beer.

“I want to commend all the law enforcement agencies who stepped up and worked together to locate and capture a dangerous individual before any residents or officers could be harmed. These latest efforts are just another example of how we do things here in Johnson County, as a team. We at the Prosecutor’s Office look forward to presenting the evidence gathered in court to hold Mr. Ramirez accountable for his actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Joe Villanueva.

Ramirez is being held in the Johnson County Jail. He also has a pending case in Marion County for operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.