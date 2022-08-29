Man arrested in shooting of Indianapolis woman who died after crash on way to hospital

Herschel Anderson, 27, was arrested for murder in the April shooting of Deja Morse.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Herschel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Deja Morse at a bar on the city's northwest side in April 2022.

On April 2, officers were originally called to a report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m. at JD's Pub, located at 6920 Eagle Highlands Way near Interstate 465 and West 38th Street.

When they arrived, they didn't find a victim. Investigators did find 15 shell casings in the pub's parking lot in the strip mall where the shooting happened, and a window to the bar was broken.

Then, police received information that the victim was being driven to the hospital.

Not long after, IMPD and State Police were told the gunshot victim was in a crash on Interstate 65 near the exit to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, which is one exit north of the IU Health Methodist Hospital trauma center.

The car rolled off the highway and into a ditch.

Morse was taken from the crash scene to the hospital in critical condition, but died there, according to police. Three other people in the car with her were also taken to the hospital to be checked out from the crash.