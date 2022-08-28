IMPD: 2 critically injured in Sunday night shootings

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Indy's near north side, while the second occured on the north side around 11:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were critically injured in shootings in Indianapolis Sunday night.

Near north side shooting

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, IMPD officers responded to the 1400 block of North College Avenue, near East 15th Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with apparent gunshot wound/s.

The victim, whose identity has not been shared by police, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At the time of publishing, IMPD had not shared any information on the circumstances of the shooting or if police have any suspects.

North side shooting

Around 11:45 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 7100 block of Michigan Road, near Westlane Road, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with apparent gunshot wound/s.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At the time of publishing, IMPD had not shared any information on the circumstances of the shooting or if police have any suspects.