Man critically injured after shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Thursday at an apartment complex near East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot behind Greenway at Indy Town Apartments, near East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue, around 11:45 a.m.

Police arrived and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The victim is reported to be in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they heard roughly 10 shots.

Police are looking for a man who was allegedly wearing all black clothing and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.