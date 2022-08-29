IMPD: Person killed in near south side stabbing

Police responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. There they located a male victim with apparent stab wound/s who was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been shared by police.

At the time of publishing, IMPD had not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the stabbing or stated if they have a suspect in the case.

The stabbing occurred amid a violent overnight in Indianapolis during which at least three people were injured in shootings, two critically.