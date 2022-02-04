Woman dies after she was shot and involved in I-65 crash going to hospital

IMPD responded to a reported shooting on the northwest side Saturday morning, then to a crash on I-65 near 30th Street that involved the shooting victim.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a woman who was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday died after she was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 just minutes from the hospital.

Authorities have not shared the woman's name.

Officers originally responded to a report of a person shot at 6920 Eagle Highlands Way near I-465 and west 38th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they did not locate a victim. Then they received information that the victim was being driven to the hospital.

Then IMPD and State Police received information that the gunshot victim was involved in an accident on I-65 near the exit to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, which is one exit north of the IU Health Methodist Hospital trauma center.

The car rolled off the highway and into a ditch.

The woman was taken from the crash scene on to the hospital in critical condition, but died there, according to police. IMPD did not provide information about any other injuries from the crash.

Investigators have not determined what led to the crash on I-65, and detectives have not shared any information about a suspect or circumstances around the shooting.

The woman's identity and cause of death will not be released until the Marion County Coroner completes its portion of the investigation.