Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Kokomo woman

Scott Walker was also charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in the July 5 shooting.

Kokomo officers were called just before 1 p.m. to a home near North Apperson Way and East Gerhart Street about an active shooter.

Officers quickly detained Walker and then found the victim. The 42-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the head, but was conscious and talking. She was rushed to a hospital in Kokomo and then taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. She was last reported in stable condition.

Walker has an initial hearing set for July 7.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they should contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.