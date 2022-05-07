Muncie teen shot during fireworks celebration

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning.
Police said the 16-year-old was shot around midnight while letting off fireworks in the 2700 block of South Hackley Street.
Due to the noise of the fireworks, family and friends didn't realize there had been a gunshot.
Medics transported the teen to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said witnesses reported a possible suspect hanging out of a bluish-gray- colored car when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.
