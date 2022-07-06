Fishers police arrest 2 men possibly connected to South America theft group

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested two men they said are possibly connected to a South American theft group.
Police responded to a residential alarm July 4 in the 15000 block of Allistair Drive, near 104th Street and Cyntheanne Road around 10:30 p.m.
As officers arrived, police said they saw two men running away from the house. Officers caught both men with the assistance of Fishers K-9 Officer Rexo.
Police arrested 34-year-old Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga and 33-year-old Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz on preliminary charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of a false government identification. Both men are from New York.
RELATED: Fishers police warn of recent scams
The case will now be reviewed by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for possible formal charges.
Police did not share additional details about the possible connection to a South American theft group.
