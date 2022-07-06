x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fishers police arrest 2 men possibly connected to South America theft group

Police said the burglary happened Monday night near 104th Street and Cyntheanne Road.
Credit: WTHR

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested two men they said are possibly connected to a South American theft group.

Police responded to a residential alarm July 4 in the 15000 block of Allistair Drive, near 104th Street and Cyntheanne Road around 10:30 p.m.

As officers arrived, police said they saw two men running away from the house. Officers caught both men with the assistance of Fishers K-9 Officer Rexo.  

Police arrested 34-year-old Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga and 33-year-old Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz on preliminary charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of a false government identification. Both men are from New York.

RELATED: Residents taking extra precautions after string of Fishers burglaries

RELATED: Fishers police warn of recent scams

The case will now be reviewed by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for possible formal charges.

Police did not share additional details about the possible connection to a South American theft group.

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Former firefighter avoids prison time in Johnson County arsons