Subway giving away free subs to celebrate new menu

INDIANAPOLIS — Subway is launching a brand new menu, and it's celebrating by giving away free sandwiches to customers across the country July 12.

The new "Subway Series" menu features 12 signature sandwiches, giving customers a new way to order — by name or number of the sub they want. It's the most significant menu update in the restaurant's history.

From 10 a.m. until noon (local time) on July 12, customers will have a chance to get a free 6-inch Subway Series sandwich at no cost. The restaurant will give away up to 1 million subs across the country.

Here are the subs offered on the new menu:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, #3 The Monster™

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, #9 The Champ™

Clubs: #10 All-American Club ®, #11 Subway Club ®, #12 Turkey Cali Club™

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," said Trevor Haynes, president of North America at Subway. "Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."

Despite the new menu, customers will still have the option to create their own custom sandwiches with their choice of bread, meats, cheeses, veggies and condiments. Those toppings include 20 ingredients that were added to the menu last summer with the restaurant's "Eat Fresh Refresh" campaign.