McDonald's delivers to Morse Lake boaters

Boaters on Morse Lake in Cicero won’t have to leave the water to enjoy food delivered from their local McDonald’s

CICERO, Ind — Boaters on Morse Lake in Cicero can enjoy a freshly-made McDonald's meal without leaving the water.

That's because their local McDonald’s is now offering boatside delivery.

The Cicero McDonald’s restaurant is believed to be the first in Indiana to offer this digitally-streamlined service. So if a boater is craving a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a Frozen Coke Slushie, or the fish aren't biting and a fisherman needs a Filet O' Fish instead, or if the kids need a Happy Meal, they won’t have to leave their boat to make that Mickey-D's run.

The Cicero McDonald’s has partnered with DoorDash to deliver to the Red Bridge Marina at the north end of the reservoir. Customers can place orders in the DoorDash app, set their pickup location to 697 West Jackson St. and select the ‘hand to me’ delivery option. By the time their boat arrives at the marina, the delivery driver should be waiting for them at the end of the pier with their order.

“This is really about taking customer service to the next level,” said Cicero McDonald’s owner Blake Kosanovich in a news release about the new service. “Who wants to end a day on the lake early to run out for lunch? We want to reach our customers anywhere and anyway possible."

The Cicero McDonald's sits on Peru Street, about five blocks east of Morse Lake's eastern shore. Delivery drivers will cross the Jackson Street bridge to reach the dropoff point at the marina.

“We know that Morse Lake is what brings this town together,” added Kosanovich.