Fishers police warn of recent scams

Several residents have lost thousands of dollars to the scammers — many of whom are based overseas.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of phone scams reported over the last several weeks.

Most recently, the department has gotten reports involving a suspect accusing a victim of a crime of having an outstanding arrest warrant and demanding the victim send gift cards to clear their name.

The scammers reportedly tell the victims to stay on the phone and not mention the conversation to anyone. They instruct victims to then go to a store to buy gift cards or Green Dot prepaid debit cards for a certain amount.

Police said several Fishers residents have fallen victim to the scams and lost thousands of dollars. The department gave the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Immediately hang up the phone if you do not recognize or know the caller.

Never give out personal information. If you feel the call might be legitimate, you can ask the person to mail you information.

Never provide gift card numbers to anyone over the telephone.

No legitimate company or organization requires payment via gift cards or Green Dot cards.

No law enforcement agency threatens to arrest people over the phone.

If something does not sound or feel right, hang up the phone.

You are welcome to contact your local law enforcement agency, however most of these telephone scams originate from overseas and are very difficult, if not impossible, to trace.

Fishers Police are warning residents of a recent telephone scam and strongly encourage residents immediately hang up... Posted by Fishers Police Department on Tuesday, June 28, 2022