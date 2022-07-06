2nd person arrested in November 2021 deadly shooting on Indy's west side

Tavaris Jackson was charged for his alleged role in the homicide. He is currently being held at the Indiana Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — A second man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting on the west side of Indianapolis in November 2021.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive, shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on a report of a person shot.

Police found a man, later identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Herald, who had been shot and was unresponsive. Medics took Herald to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, Federal Air Marshals and Indianapolis Airport Police arrested 23-year-old Laseanne Strode at the Indianapolis International Airport after he got off a plane.

Strode was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery. There was an active warrant for his arrest when he was detained.

In June, Tavaris Jackson was charged for his alleged role in the homicide. He is currently being held at the Indiana Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Jackson with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

IMPD said information from members of the community was critical in being able to pursue charges against Strode and Jackson.

"IMPD thanks those in the community who come forward with information as this helps bring justice to victims' families," Lt. Shane Foley said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Eric.Amos@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.