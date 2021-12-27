23-year-old man arrested at Indianapolis airport for alleged role in deadly November shooting

Police arrested 23-year-old Laseanne Strode at the Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday after he got off a plane.

IMPD homicide detectives arrested a 23-year-old man Saturday for his alleged role in a deadly shooting on the city's west side in November.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive, shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on a report of a person shot.

Police found a man, later identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Herald, who had been shot and was unresponsive. Medics took Herald to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, Federal Air Marshals and Indianapolis Airport Police arrested 23-year-old Laseanne Strode at the Indianapolis International Airport after he got off a plane.

An IMPD spokesperson said more information about the arrest is expected Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov.