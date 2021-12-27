Indianapolis mother asks community to help solve son's murder

Mary Love's son Aaron Grice was shot and killed during a dice game on Dec. 26, 2018. He was just 22 years old.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is closing out 2021 with a record-breaking number of homicides.

More than 260 homicides claimed the lives of people all across our city.

Family members of those victims spent the holidays without their loved ones.

Mary Love and her family are one of those families still waiting for justice. Another Christmas has come and gone and the Indianapolis mother is still waiting for justice for her son who was killed three years ago today.

"A lot of people were there that night and seen what happened. But no one wants to talk," said Love.

It's been three years with no answers and no arrests. While most people look forward to Christmas, for Love and her family it's just another reminder of who's missing from the table. Every year she asks for the same gift, and every year she's been disappointed.

"I asked for it last Christmas. I hope it's a big New Year's wish that comes true," said Love.

Her son Aaron Grice was murdered at the Canterbury House Apartments on Franklin Road on Dec 26, 2018. He was only 22.

"The past three years, it's like anxiety attacks, can't sleep, can't eat. Just feel like you relive it over. It's not like it's three years in my mind. It's like it happened today," said Love.

Someone shot and killed Grice after a disagreement about a dice game escalated.

"They took him, over a dollar or two. I can't even say it was one hundred dollars. His life was worth more than that," said Love.

She said the days since that time three years ago have been tough.

"That night I basically… I kind of died. It's like me trying to survive with one of my kids gone," said Love.

She feels like the lack of movement in her son's case is part of a bigger issue in the city when it comes to achieving justice for victims.

"I miss him, and I'm frustrated because there are too many kids getting killed and no one is paying for it," said Love.

But that's not going to stop her from pursuing justice. She held a balloon release in Grice's honor on Sunday to remind him of her promise.