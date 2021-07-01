Archie's Promise honors late New Castle infant, helps families dealing with loss

The Archie's Promise fund directly helps families going through infant loss, which includes helping with funeral expenses and medical bills.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Life’s lessons can come from anywhere, even the youngest teachers.

“With my team I always talk about the precious present. The precious present is now here in the moment," said New Castle head basketball coach Daniel Cox. “Archie taught us to value every moment. To live in the moment.”

No matter how many moments you have.

“We just had our third son Archie in April and we spent four days with him," said Archie's mother and Daniel's wife, Kelley Cox. "They were four of the most beautiful, intimate days that we've had together as a family. He passed away on April 20.”

“Archie was a glimpse of heaven for us," said Daniel. "He was perfect, he just wasn't made for this earth.”

Mom and dad knew their son’s purpose.

“We said having experienced that loss, we wanted to be able to create a foundation an organization that would be able to support other families who are going through a devastating loss through this crisis, the grief, and so Archie's Promise came about," said Kelley.

It's a fund no parent ever hopes they need, but one that has universal support. That was evident during a New Castle varsity basketball game this month against rival New Palestine. Both teams and student sections wore 'Archie's Promise' shirts.

“It takes your breath away," said Daniel. "I mean, it kind of humbles you and then a lot of ways and it makes you really gain perspective. You know, and Archie's life, did that in a way and so did Friday night.”

It was a night where the emphasis wasn’t on the rivalry.

“Really, really cool to see everybody come together for a bigger purpose," said Daniel.

The season rolls but so does their son’s legacy.

“I think my lesson from Archie is just to trust in God's plan because it doesn't always look like we may expect it to look here, but now we see it and we know that Archie's life is going to do wonderful things," said Kelley.

Nearly $10,000 was raised for the Archie's Promise fund which directly helps families going through infant loss which includes funeral expenses and medical bills. To get the fund up and running, they need $25,000.