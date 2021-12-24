Woman who lost donated gifts in Noblesville car fire gets help from original donor

Brittany Rayle provided the gifts months before and knew she had to step up again.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A grandmother's car caught fire over the weekend, damaging dozens of donated Christmas presents inside. Now the woman who gave her the gifts is helping her again, thanks to the community.

Angela Sterling was driving for Uber Eats in Noblesville when the fire happend.

She had been keeping all the gifts for her children and grandchildren inside her trunk.

Brittany Rayle had donated them to her months before, and she knew she had to step up once again.

"Although I wasn't able to go repurchase all of those gifts because I did spend a decent amount of money, I knew there was a way. I said 'I don't know how I'm going to help you, but just have faith everything's going to be okay and we're going to figure this out,'" Rayle said.

The community and local businesses came through. Within minutes of posting what happened online, every gift was repurchased, and more gifts were added to the Amazon wish list.

Rayle said Sterling only had liability insurance on her vehicle. Rayle has created a Go Fund Me page in hopes of buying her a new car.