Kokomo man arrested on 2 counts of child molestation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police made an arrest Thursday after investigating a child molest complaint from earlier in the week.
Xavier Weathers, 24, of Kokomo was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1100 Block of North Korby Street and is jailed at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center for two counts of child molestation.
Weathers is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information on this case should call Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be made to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.