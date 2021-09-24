Kokomo man arrested on 2 counts of child molestation

Xavier Weathers, 24, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police made an arrest Thursday after investigating a child molest complaint from earlier in the week.

Xavier Weathers, 24, of Kokomo was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1100 Block of North Korby Street and is jailed at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center for two counts of child molestation.

Weathers is being held on a $100,000 bond.