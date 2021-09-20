Hundreds of pounds of ammunition, guns, marijuana found in Kokomo investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation in Kokomo led police to hundreds of pounds of ammunition, nearly two dozen guns, and drugs.
Police were first called to 405 East Havens St. on Sept. 12, for a possible fight involving handguns. No one cooperated when officers arrived.
Police were tipped off later that there was criminal activity involving an organization and its members.
On Sept. 17, officers stopped a car on the southeast side of Kokomo and found multiple weapons. That led officers to serve a warrant on a home in that area.
Officers ended up seizing:
- 362 pounds of ammunition
- 1 shotgun
- 6 handguns
- 15 rifles
- Approximately 2 pounds of marijuana
- 54 hemp vape cartridges
A police release did not include any information on arrests in the case.
Police are asking if anyone has information that can help with the investigation to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.