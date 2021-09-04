15-year-old inside Kokomo home injured after home was shot 'numerous' times

Police are asking people near the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive to check their home surveillance cameras to see if any of the shooting was recorded.

KOKOMO, Ind — Police are asking people in a Kokomo neighborhood to check their home surveillance cameras after someone shot at a house and one of the bullets hit a 15-year-old boy.

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday just before midnight.

Officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive on a report of a shooting and when they arrived, they found the home had been shot "numerous times," according to the police department.

A 15-year-old boy was hit by one of the bullets while he was inside the home. Police say his injury was non-life-threatening.

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the shooting and they're asking for the public to help them figure out what happened.

The police department is asking neighbors in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if any of the shooting was recorded.