32 arrested in Johnson County drug sweep, 17 remain at large

Three police agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting information for charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin and Greenwood police departments announced the arrests of dozens of people in a drug sweep.

The agencies have spent months conducting undercover drug buys and collecting that information for charges.

On Aug. 8, they came together to make arrests in the investigation. Those arrests happened in Johnson and surrounding counties.

The operation arrested 32 of 50 suspects. Police said another suspect has passed away and they are still looking for the 17 remaining suspects.

Those captured include:

Autumn Felumero Carl Scott Starla Adams Seth Bay Hayden Ratliff Elisha Quarles Robert Stone Andy Boner Jonathan Gibson Jason Boone Cassandra Landis Rachel Warner Kyle Sherman Brandon Staley Jesse Turner Jennifer Turner Charles Williams David Luster Jr Kristoni Tucker Aaron Burkart Melanie Dow Ruby Butler Michael Pisano David Farmer Natoshia Alldredge Gladys Livesay Jakob Boudreau Cynthia Hood Damien Tyler Kailey Borszem Micaih Murray Dustin Whetstine

All 32 suspects arrested are facing dealing charges. One of the suspects allegedly brought an infant to one of the drug buys.

The 17 who remain at large include: